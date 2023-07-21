Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 82.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,845 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $14,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 426,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in Citigroup by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after buying an additional 55,347 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Citigroup by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 904,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,400,000 after buying an additional 54,729 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:C traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $46.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,707,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,712,297. The company has a market cap of $91.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.81. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 32.33%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

