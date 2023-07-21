Citigroup (NYSE:C) Lifted to Buy at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $50.51 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.81. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,126,381,000 after purchasing an additional 545,118,661 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 216,016.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878,117 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,922,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,451,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

