Citigroup Raises Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target to $17.00

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Liberty Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered Liberty Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.59.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

LBRT opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. Liberty Energy has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 34,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $516,064.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,263,685 shares in the company, valued at $49,118,459.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 1,912.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 67.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

