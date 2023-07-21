Citigroup Raises Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target to $166.00

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $165.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MIDD. Benchmark increased their price target on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.43.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of MIDD opened at $141.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.70. Middleby has a 52-week low of $122.33 and a 52-week high of $162.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Insider Activity

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.97 million. Analysts forecast that Middleby will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,660.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middleby

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Middleby by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Middleby by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Middleby by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middleby

(Get Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.