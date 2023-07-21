Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,479 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 142,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 14,098 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 584,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG opened at $31.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.18.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

