Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 1.0 %

CFG traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $30.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,754,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,262,905. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.88. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

CFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.59.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,592,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,749,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,392 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,775,000 after acquiring an additional 241,869 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,304,000 after acquiring an additional 50,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.