Clearway Energy, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Clearway Energy in a report released on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Clearway Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Clearway Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.72. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $26.74 and a one year high of $41.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.382 dividend. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 37.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 34.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

