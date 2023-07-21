Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

NET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a sell rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET stock opened at $67.23 on Monday. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.95 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $743,525.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,920,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,843,254.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $743,525.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,920,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,843,254.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $3,019,937.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $617,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 552,445 shares of company stock valued at $35,086,325. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $29,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 192.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

