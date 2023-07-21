CM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 211.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. 78.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -416.75 and a beta of 1.02. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $21.99.

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $178.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NXGN shares. TheStreet cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

