CM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,274,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,263,000 after buying an additional 1,644,803 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,165,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after buying an additional 141,674 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,855,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,301,000 after purchasing an additional 45,506 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,486,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,454,000 after purchasing an additional 25,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 79,643 shares in the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dynavax Technologies

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 17,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $190,913.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $6,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,415,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,622,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 17,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $190,913.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,738.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.67 million. Research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

