CM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,795 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in MiX Telematics during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 34.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MiX Telematics

In other MiX Telematics news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 308,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $92,407.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,323,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 308,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $92,407.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,323,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 468,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $131,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,863,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,205,325 shares of company stock worth $347,948. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MiX Telematics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $6.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.94 million, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54. MiX Telematics Limited has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $9.17.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.34 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0576 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.72%.

MiX Telematics Profile

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

