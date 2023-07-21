CM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SCHX stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.80. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $54.08.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

