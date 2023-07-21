CM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 39,844 Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 39,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Inogen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,556 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Inogen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INGN shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Inogen Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.98. Inogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $32.01.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.14. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $72.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Inogen Profile

(Free Report)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.