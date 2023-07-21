CM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,327 Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 307,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth $1,032,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 134,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth $873,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 226,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of RRX opened at $155.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.49. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $162.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 6.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

About Regal Rexnord

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

