CM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $306,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,623,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $721,871,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,704,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $538,889,000 after acquiring an additional 273,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.96.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $230.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.55 and its 200 day moving average is $207.81. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $235.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.