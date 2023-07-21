CM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $336,000 in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 32.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

CHEF opened at $37.11 on Friday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $39.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.38.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

