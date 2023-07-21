CM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $477,000 in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,886 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of HealthStream as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSTM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 405.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in HealthStream by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSTM stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $708.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.21, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.51. HealthStream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

In other HealthStream news, COO J Edward Pearson sold 15,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $378,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 185,165 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

