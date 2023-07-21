CM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $503,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM opened at $109.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.32. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The stock has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.