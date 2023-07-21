CM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after purchasing an additional 204,217 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,967,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,580,000 after purchasing an additional 177,224 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,595,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,434,000 after acquiring an additional 106,426 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 512,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after acquiring an additional 118,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 313,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. 34.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Clearway Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $27.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.72. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.74 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.84%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

