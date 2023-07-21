CM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 57,475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in eGain by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,171,000 after acquiring an additional 382,614 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in eGain by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,017,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after acquiring an additional 244,809 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in eGain by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 533,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 180,312 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in eGain by 181.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 84,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in eGain by 69.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 56,327 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGAN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of eGain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

eGain Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of EGAN opened at $6.94 on Friday. eGain Co. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $10.35. The company has a market cap of $221.18 million, a P/E ratio of -115.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.47 million. eGain had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. Research analysts forecast that eGain Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

