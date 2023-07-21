CM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 219,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 12,946 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,689.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 223,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 217,761 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,866,000. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,122,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average is $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.93. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

