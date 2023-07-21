CM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 53,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 1,440.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

Select Water Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

Select Water Solutions stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.98.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $416.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.89 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTTR. Citigroup increased their price objective on Select Water Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Select Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michael Skarke sold 15,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $124,657.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 368,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,222.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.