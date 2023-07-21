CM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 24.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 28.6% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 2.3% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Children’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of PLCE opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $354.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average of $32.62. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.23). Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers bought 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $1,019,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Children’s Place in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

