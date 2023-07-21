CM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHEF. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $37.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $39.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 1.86.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.