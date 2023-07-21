CM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,050 Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alteryx

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $43,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,495.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSE AYX opened at $39.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.54. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $70.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $199.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.81 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.68% and a negative return on equity of 139.14%. Analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AYX. Loop Capital raised shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.15.

Alteryx Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

