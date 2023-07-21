CM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $546,000 Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $978,777,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $793,975,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $266,837,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 8.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,153,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,939,000 after acquiring an additional 93,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,112,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on RRX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of RRX opened at $155.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $162.89.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 6.95%. On average, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.12%.

About Regal Rexnord

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.