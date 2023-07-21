CM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,538 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CATY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,968,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,970,000 after purchasing an additional 317,721 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after purchasing an additional 293,265 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,290,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,237,000 after purchasing an additional 233,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,031,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,880,000 after purchasing an additional 153,790 shares during the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CATY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CATY opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.22. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $299.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Director Richard Sun purchased 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at $606,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading

