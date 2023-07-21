CM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of DHT by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 118,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in DHT by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in DHT by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 46,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in DHT by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in DHT by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.36 million. DHT had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 129.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of DHT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

