CM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 42,264 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 296,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.38 million, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.11. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $17.42.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -139.62%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

