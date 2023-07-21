CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.34 Per Share

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for CMS Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $3.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.31. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $3.67 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.90.

CMS Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CMS stock opened at $61.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $71.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 41.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

