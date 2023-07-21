CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Morgan Stanley

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMS. UBS Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

NYSE:CMS traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $62.51. 211,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $71.19.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $188,418,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $134,747,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 387.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,570,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,780,000 after buying an additional 2,043,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after buying an additional 1,910,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $115,134,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

