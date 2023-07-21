CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.47.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNHI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 98,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,601,000 after buying an additional 2,162,593 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $7,668,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,969,000 after purchasing an additional 577,993 shares in the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

CNHI stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.64.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3861 per share. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. CNH Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.31%.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

