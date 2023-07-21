Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Short Interest Down 11.9% in June

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 392,600 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the June 15th total of 445,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Coastal Financial from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens raised their target price on Coastal Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Coastal Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CCB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.90. The stock had a trading volume of 22,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,430. Coastal Financial has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $54.53. The company has a market capitalization of $595.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coastal Financial
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 943.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.
About Coastal Financial
Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.
