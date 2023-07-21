Cochlear (CHEOF) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) is one of 133 public companies in the “Medical Devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Cochlear to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cochlear and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cochlear 0 0 0 0 N/A Cochlear Competitors 245 960 1395 68 2.48

As a group, “Medical Devices” companies have a potential upside of 58.04%. Given Cochlear’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cochlear has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cochlear N/A N/A N/A Cochlear Competitors -73.36% -39.42% -16.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Cochlear and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

22.5% of Cochlear shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Cochlear pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cochlear pays out 77.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Medical Devices” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 379.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cochlear and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cochlear N/A N/A 93.93 Cochlear Competitors $534.72 million $14.64 million 73.01

Cochlear’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cochlear. Cochlear is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

