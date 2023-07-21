Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Raised to C$70.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CCA. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$75.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$85.50 to C$86.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$74.00 to C$67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$80.81.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

TSE:CCA opened at C$66.54 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$60.00 and a 1-year high of C$87.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$66.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$67.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.00, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Cogeco Communications Announces Dividend

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.776 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.44%.

(Get Free Report)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.