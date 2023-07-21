Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Announces Earnings Results

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $524.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 6.9 %

COLB stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $35.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.22.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COLB. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,752.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 152.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 898.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 178.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.