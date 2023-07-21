Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Issues Earnings Results

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $524.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 1.5 %

COLB traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.61. 247,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,152. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. This is a boost from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 60.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.81. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,752.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 898.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on COLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

