Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $524.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.22. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. This is an increase from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 60.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,752.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $2,129,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,111,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,811,000 after purchasing an additional 753,416 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,458,000 after purchasing an additional 438,629 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 228,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 137,509 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 132,405.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 129,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 129,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

