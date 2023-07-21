Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

COLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.17. 2,800,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $35.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average is $24.22.

Insider Activity

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.12). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $524.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 2,381 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.81. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,752.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 2,330.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 2,730.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

