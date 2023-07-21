Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Acquired by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,821 shares during the period. Commercial Metals accounts for 1.7% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $24,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

NYSE CMC traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,687. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.30. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $34.89 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.78.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,691,790.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 401,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,068,908.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,691,790.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 401,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,068,908.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $274,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,947 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,283. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

