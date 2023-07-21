Comparing Brunswick (NYSE:BC) & Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF)

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) and Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.1% of Brunswick shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Brunswick shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brunswick and Bénéteau’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brunswick $6.81 billion 0.89 $677.00 million $8.30 10.32 Bénéteau N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Brunswick has higher revenue and earnings than Bénéteau.

This table compares Brunswick and Bénéteau’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brunswick 8.97% 36.65% 11.94% Bénéteau N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Brunswick and Bénéteau, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brunswick 0 1 13 0 2.93 Bénéteau 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brunswick presently has a consensus price target of $101.38, indicating a potential upside of 18.52%. Bénéteau has a consensus price target of $14.10, indicating a potential downside of 13.07%. Given Brunswick’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Brunswick is more favorable than Bénéteau.

Summary

Brunswick beats Bénéteau on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses. This segment offers its products under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, and Mercury Diesel brands. The Parts & Accessories segment provides engine parts and consumables, electrical products, boat parts and systems, engine oils and lubricants, marine electronics and control systems, instruments, trolling motors, fuel systems, and electrical systems, as well as specialty vehicle, mobile, and transportation aftermarket products for aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses, as well for as for the original equipment manufacturers in marine and non-marine markets; and supplies parts and accessories. This segment offers its products under the under the Mercury, Mercury Precision Parts, Quicksilver, and Seachoice brands. The Boat segment provides Sea Ray sport boats and cruisers; Bayliner sport cruisers, runabouts and Heyday wake; Boston Whaler fiberglass offshore boats; Lund fiberglass fishing boats; Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft aluminum fishing, Veer recreational and fishing, utility, pontoon, and deck boats; and Thunder Jet heavy-gauge aluminum boats, as well as the freedom boat club, dealer services, and technology to the marine industry through dealers and distributors. Brunswick Corporation was founded in 1845 and is headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois.

About Bénéteau

Bénéteau S.A. designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under the Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Four Winns, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; and leisure homes under the IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names. The company also offers bandofbaots.com, a community services platform for purchase and sale of new or used boats; lease purchase, credit, and insurance services through SGB Finance; and inventory and retail finance solutions. Bénéteau S.A. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France. Bénéteau S.A. operates as a subsidiary of BERI 21 S.A.

