Comparing Forecross (FRXX) & Its Rivals

Forecross (OTCMKTS:FRXX) is one of 313 publicly-traded companies in the "Software—Application" industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Forecross to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Forecross and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Forecross N/A N/A -0.01 Forecross Competitors $439.15 million -$18.44 million 544.52

Forecross’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Forecross. Forecross is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forecross 0 0 0 0 N/A Forecross Competitors 407 1720 4102 52 2.60

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Forecross and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 24.91%. Given Forecross’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Forecross has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Forecross and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forecross N/A N/A N/A Forecross Competitors -32.57% -276.70% -8.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.7% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Forecross rivals beat Forecross on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Forecross Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forecross Corporation designs and develops software to re-deploy and sustain legacy applications on the Internet. The company offers XML solutions that enable enterprises to make legacy applications e-Ready; and IT applications protection solution. Its automated migration solution includes convert/ADSOTM, which converts ADSO dialogs into functionally equivalent, ready-to-test, CICS command level COBOL programs; and convert/IDMS-DCTM that converts IDMS/DC programs into functionally equivalent, ready-to-test CICS command level programs. The company's migration solution also comprises convert/IDMS-DBTM, which converts IDMS/DB programs, data and databases into functionally equivalent, ready-to-test applications supporting ANSI standard SQL environment; convert/CSPTM that converts CSP applications into functionally equivalent, ready-to-test CICS command level COBOL programs; and convert/VSAMTM, which converts VSAM programs, data and files into functionally equivalent, ready-to-test applications supporting any ANSI standard SQL environments. Forecross Corporation was founded in 1982 and is based in San Francisco, California.

