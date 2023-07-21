Comparing Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) & Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY)

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Free Report) and Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Toshiba pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Koç Holding A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Toshiba pays out 10.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Koç Holding A.S. pays out 7.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Koç Holding A.S. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Koç Holding A.S. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toshiba $27.35 billion 0.52 $1.60 billion $1.40 11.74 Koç Holding A.S. N/A N/A N/A $5.03 4.40

This table compares Toshiba and Koç Holding A.S.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Toshiba has higher revenue and earnings than Koç Holding A.S.. Koç Holding A.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toshiba, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Toshiba and Koç Holding A.S., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toshiba 0 1 0 0 2.00 Koç Holding A.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Toshiba and Koç Holding A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toshiba 5.04% 11.97% 4.39% Koç Holding A.S. N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Toshiba beats Koç Holding A.S. on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments. The company provides energy systems and solutions, including nuclear, thermal, and renewable energy power generation systems; transmission and distribution, hydro, geothermal, solar, and wind power services. It also offers infrastructure systems and solutions, such as water supply, sewage, waste, railway, airport, road, security and automation, motor/drive, equipment, telecommunication, power distribution, communication, and broadcast systems. In addition, the company provides building solutions comprising light fixtures, industrial light parts, commercial air-conditioner compressors, elevators, escalators for buildings and facilities, ventilation, and lighting, as well as energy-saving, environmentally products and services, and building solutions for security. Further, the company offers power, small-signal, and optoelectronic devices, In-vehicle digital and logic microcomputers, analog ICs, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, and parts materials. Additionally, it provides automotive, industrial semiconductors, manufacturing equipment, battery systems, and IT solution services. Toshiba Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Koç Holding A.S.

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, wind, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants. It serves customers under the Akpa, Aygaz, Lipetgaz, Mogaz, Pürsu, Aygaz Dogal Gaz, Demir-Export, Ditas, Aygaz Otogaz +, Opet Fuchs, Opet, THY Opet, Tüpras, Körfez Ulastirma, and Entek Bregenz brands. The company's automotive business provides light commercial vehicles, passenger cars, tractors, buses, and trucks, as well as offers automotive retailing and car rental services. It serves customers under the Ford, Koç Fiat Kredi, Otokar, Avis, Birmot, Budget, Otokoç, Otokoç Otomotiv, Otokoç Sigorta, Alfa Romeo, Ferrari, Fiat, Lancia, Maserati, Otoeksper, Tofas, Case IH, and TürkTraktör brands. The company's consumer durables business offers white appliances, televisions, and air conditioners under the Arçelik, Beko, Leisure, Arctic, Altus, Grundig, Blomberg, Defy, Elektra Bregenz, Flavel, Arçelik LG, TEE, and WAT brands. Its finance business provides various banking and financial products and services that include private banking, factoring, leasing, portfolio management, investment, and credit cards; and payment solutions under the Koçfinans, Token, akpakoc, Kocfinans, Yapi Kredi Faktoring, Yapi Kredi, Yapi Kredi Leasing, Yapi Kredi Kültür Sanat Yayincilik, Yapi Kredi Portföy Yönetimi, Yapi Kredi Yatirim, and Yapi Kredi Koray brands. The company's other business offers tomato products and pastes, canned pickles, and ketchups; and ship construction, tourism, and information technology services under various brand names. Koç Holding A.S. was founded in 1926 and is based in Istanbul, Turkey.

