Comparing ViaDerma (VDRM) and Its Rivals

ViaDerma (OTCMKTS:VDRM – Get Free Report) is one of 236 public companies in the “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ViaDerma to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.5% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are held by institutional investors. 65.7% of ViaDerma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ViaDerma and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ViaDerma N/A N/A 0.00 ViaDerma Competitors $713.22 million -$7.63 million 100.27

Profitability

ViaDerma’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than ViaDerma. ViaDerma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares ViaDerma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViaDerma N/A N/A N/A ViaDerma Competitors -41.49% -365.70% -15.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ViaDerma and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ViaDerma 0 0 0 0 N/A ViaDerma Competitors 242 1053 2235 23 2.57

As a group, “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies have a potential upside of 25.63%. Given ViaDerma’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ViaDerma has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

About ViaDerma

ViaDerma, Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. It focuses on developing and marketing pharmaceutical products, as well as licensing its technology to companies in the pharmaceutical industry in various therapeutic areas. The company's lead product is Vitastem, a tetracycline-based topical antibiotic used for cuts, scrapes, wounds, infections, burns, acne, psoriasis, eczema, and minor injuries. It is also developing products in various fields of use, including topical antibiotics, toenail antifungal drugs, diabetic amputations, global acne, psoriasis, and eczema, as well as burns, anti-aging/wrinkle remover creams, medical cannabis, male-pattern baldness, skin cancer, erectile dysfunction, and pain management. The company was formerly known as Décor Products International, Inc. and changed its name to ViaDerma, Inc. in May 2014. ViaDerma, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Marina Del Rey, California.

