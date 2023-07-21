Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE) Short Interest Down 17.3% in June

Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 824,100 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the June 15th total of 996,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 916,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LODE. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Comstock in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comstock by 609.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 275,060 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Comstock by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 23,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comstock by 38.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 48,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,703,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 33,293 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Comstock stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 671,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41. Comstock has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.99.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 51.07% and a negative net margin of 29,186.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

