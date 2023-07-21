Conflux (CFX) Hits Market Cap of $563.33 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $563.33 million and $24.56 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,826.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.20 or 0.00309142 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $244.98 or 0.00821376 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013387 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.24 or 0.00543939 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00062994 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 275.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000313 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00127020 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,072,301,449 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,072,187,389.300024 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18371342 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $37,653,334.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

