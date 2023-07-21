CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Short Interest Down 9.3% in June

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the June 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 614,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEIX. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,716,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,304,000 after purchasing an additional 904,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 17.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,698,000 after purchasing an additional 407,651 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 74.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 694,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,459,000 after purchasing an additional 296,337 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,904,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 473,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,772,000 after purchasing an additional 241,517 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CEIX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy in a research note on Monday, March 27th. B. Riley dropped their target price on CONSOL Energy from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $68.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CONSOL Energy has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.78.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $688.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.30 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 56.19%. On average, research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.30%.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

