Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the June 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 633,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 14.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 289,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Trading Up 1.2 %

CNSL stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.31. The company had a trading volume of 412,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,297. Consolidated Communications has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $7.56. The company has a market cap of $386.11 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $276.13 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 18.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNSL shares. Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

