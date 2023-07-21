Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.85 and last traded at $28.85. Approximately 124,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 182,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Construction Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 73.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.12.

Insider Activity at Construction Partners

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.10 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.51%. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 2,500 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $82,725.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,423.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $82,725.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,423.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 16,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $492,465.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at $180,868.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,657 shares of company stock worth $935,680. Corporate insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Construction Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 7.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 229,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 32.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 374,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 90,725 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 9.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 165.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 16,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 65.3% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 151,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 59,851 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.