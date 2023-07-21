Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Short Interest Down 14.8% in June

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,300 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the June 15th total of 275,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 468.6 days.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $76.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.84. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $83.40.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.